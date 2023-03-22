Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate 5.08 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE PIC 84 fresh Covid cases in Delhi

Covid update: According to data shared by the health department national capital, Delhi reported 84 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.08 per cent on Wednesday.

Delhi on Tuesday had reported 83 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.83 per cent and a fatality. The city saw a rise in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days, amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 34 cases with a positivity rate of 6.98 per cent. It had logged 72 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent on Sunday.

While 58 Covid cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 3.52 per cent on Saturday, the city registered 38 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent on Friday and 32 cases with a positivity rate of 2.25 per cent on Thursday.

The number of fresh cases had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic began ravaging countries.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally has increased to 20,08,171 while the death toll is 26,524.

Health department data showed that 1,653 tests were conducted on Tuesday. Only 19 of the 7,984 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals while 197 patients are in home isolation, it said.



The number of active cases in the national capital currently stands at 292, the data showed.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had on Friday said there are not many influenza cases in Delhi hospitals and the situation is being monitored closely. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the rise in influenza cases is due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus.

The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisations than other subtypes. The symptoms include a runny nose, persistent cough and fever.

(With PTI input)

Also read- Enhance lab surveillance, ramp up genome sequencing: PM Modi in Covid review meet