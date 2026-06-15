Delhi rains: Showers bring much-needed relief from heat; IMD issues alert for more downpour

New Delhi:

Delhi experienced light rain in several areas on Monday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across the city. Showers drenched parts of Noida as well, bringing much-needed relief from scorching heat.

Some parts of the capital recorded small amounts of rainfall. Palam received 1.3 mm of rain, while Ayanagar saw 0.6 mm. At Lodhi Road, only a trace of rainfall was noted.

Temperatures high despite showers

Despite the showers, temperatures remained higher than usual in many areas of the city. The Safdarjung observatory, which is the main weather station for Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.7 degrees above normal.

Other stations reported slightly cooler readings. Palam recorded a minimum of 25.4 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road and Ridge both registered 26 degrees Celsius and 25.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while Ayanagar saw 26.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicts more showers

The IMD has also warned that several parts of Delhi, including central, east, west, north, south, and adjoining regions such as New Delhi and Shahdara, are likely to experience more rains. These conditions may come with thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 60–70 kmph, with gusts up to 80 kmph.

For the rest of the day, the weather is expected to stay mostly cloudy with chances of thunder, lightning, and intermittent rain.

AQI in moderate category

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 135 in the morning, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale classifies readings from 101 to 200 as moderate, while higher levels indicate poorer air quality.

The IMD has also predicted that the maximum temperature during the day may reach around 39 degrees Celsius.

IMD alert for coming days

Isolated rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh between June 14 and 20. Similar conditions are likely to prevail in East Uttar Pradesh between June 18 and 20 June and West Rajasthan between June 14–17, June 19–20.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph, gusting 60 kmph) are expected over Himachal Pradesh (14–15, 18–20 June) and Uttarakhand (14–15 June). Himachal may also see winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph (16–17 June).

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West UP may experience storm activity on select days within 14–20 June.

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