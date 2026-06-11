Weather update: Respite from heat finally in north India? IMD predicts rain till June 13 in these places

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the impact of a western disturbance over northwest India until June 13, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and hailstorms across several regions.

According to the IMD, the most intense weather activity is expected on June 11 and 12, when thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hail are likely in many parts of the country, including the Delhi-NCR region and adjoining places in north India.

In northeastern states and West Bengal, isolated locations could receive between 7 cm and 20 cm of rainfall over the next five to seven days. Heavy rainfall is also forecast for the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

During the last 24 hours, isolated areas in the Himalayan region, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu recorded rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm. Heavy rain was also reported from South Konkan, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Telangana.

Hailstorms were reported at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and eastern Madhya Pradesh. Several parts of the country also witnessed thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Hailstorm, lightning predicted in north India

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The western disturbance may also trigger hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, prompting the IMD to issue orange alerts for these regions.

Dust storms are likely at isolated places in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, while eastern India may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds in the coming days.

Monsoon advances to western India

The southwest monsoon is expected to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next three to four days. It is also likely to cover the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu during this period.

The IMD said monsoon conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement into parts of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. A low-pressure area over central India, aided by the western disturbance, is supporting the monsoon's progress.

Temperature expected to fall in several regions

Due to the influence of the western disturbance, temperatures in northwest India are not expected to change significantly over the next 24 hours. However, a drop of 3°C to 5°C is likely between June 11 and 13, followed by a gradual rise of 2°C to 4°C.

In central India, temperatures are expected to remain largely stable until June 12, then fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Eastern India is likely to see little change in temperatures over the next two days, followed by a decline of 2°C to 4°C between June 12 and 14.

Orange alert issued for Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other states

The IMD has issued an orange alert for eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected across these regions. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Other areas expected to witness heavy rainfall include Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Telangana, Karnataka, South Konkan, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely in parts of Karnataka, Goa and Kerala.

Also read: IMD predicts heavy rains till June 14 in Kerala, check advisory for fishermen in coastal areas