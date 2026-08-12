Delhi railway stations to face stricter security checks; parcel services suspended, Railways issues advisory

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has issued an important advisory for passengers travelling through major railway stations in Delhi ahead of Independence Day. Northern Railway has urged passengers to reach stations well in advance as security checks are being tightened between August 13 and August 16. Passengers have been advised to factor in the additional time required for security screening while planning their journeys. Railway authorities have also appealed to travellers to cooperate fully with security personnel during the checking process. In a separate security-related measure, parcel booking and handling services will remain suspended at several major railway stations in Delhi during the Independence Day period.

Stricter security checks from August 13 to 16

Northern Railway said security arrangements at all major railway stations in Delhi are being intensified in view of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The enhanced checking will remain in place from August 13 to August 16. With passengers expected to spend more time at security checkpoints, the Railways has asked them to leave home earlier and reach the station with sufficient time before their train's departure. Passengers have also been requested to cooperate with the security personnel conducting checks to ensure that the screening process is completed smoothly.

Parcel services to remain suspended at five major stations

The Kota Divisional Railway Manager's office has also issued information regarding restrictions on parcel services. According to the advisory, all types of parcel booking and handling will remain suspended from August 12 to August 15, 2026, at five major railway stations in Delhi. These are New Delhi, Delhi Junction (Old Delhi), Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

The measure has been taken as part of the security arrangements for Independence Day. Railway passengers and parcel customers have been asked to follow the prescribed rules and cooperate with the authorities during this period.

What will happen to parcel transportation?

The restrictions will cover various forms of parcel traffic, including parcel vans, leased luggage racks and demand parcel vans. This means passengers and customers should not expect normal parcel booking or handling facilities at the specified stations during the restricted period. The restrictions are separate from the enhanced security checks being carried out for passengers and are part of the broader security arrangements around Independence Day.

Passengers can carry only personal luggage

During the restriction period, passengers will be permitted to carry only their personal belongings in passenger coaches. However, registered newspapers and magazines will continue to be allowed for booking, subject to the applicable commercial and security regulations.

Passengers carrying other goods or planning to use railway parcel facilities should therefore make alternative arrangements and check the applicable restrictions before reaching the station.

What should passengers do before leaving for the station?

With stricter security checks expected at Delhi's major railway stations, passengers should avoid arriving at the last minute. Reaching the station early will allow additional time for security screening and help reduce the possibility of missing a train because of queues. Travellers should also cooperate with security personnel and follow instructions at entry points and checking areas. Those planning to send or receive parcels from the affected stations should take note of the temporary suspension and plan accordingly.

Also Read:

How many jobs did Indian Railways create in the last 12 years? Railway Minister shares data