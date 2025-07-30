Delhi Monsoon Session: MLAs to submit notices digitally as Assembly goes paperless According to the schedule announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta, the sittings of the House are tentatively fixed from August 4 to 8. All notices, including Questions and Resolutions, shall be submitted only through the NeVA Portal, it said.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Assembly is set to go fully paperless as MLAs will now be required to submit their Special Mention notices through the National e-Vidhan portal starting with the upcoming Monsoon session from August 4. Officials confirmed this digital transition on Tuesday, highlighting it as a key step towards modernising legislative procedures and boosting transparency.

This Monsoon session marks the third sitting of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of Delhi. As per the schedule announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Assembly will convene from August 4 to August 8. With the implementation of the e-Vidhan system, all legislative business including notices and discussions will be processed electronically.

Session may be extended

However, depending on the exigencies, the session may be extended beyond these dates, the statement said. Each sitting of the House will begin at 2 pm and continue until the scheduled business is concluded for the day.

The speaker has directed that the members intending to raise matters under Rule 280 (Special Mention) must submit their notices exclusively through the NeVA Portal (https://cms.neva.gov.in/) by 5 pm on the working day before the intended date, it said.

Balloting for notice priority

A balloting process to determine the inter-se priority of the first 10 notices will be held at 11 am in the secretary's room on the respective day. Members are advised to keep their submissions brief and focused, within eight to 10 lines, on a single issue related to one department, it said.

While speaking in the House, members must adhere strictly to the submitted text, it added. All notices, including Questions and Resolutions, shall be submitted only through the NeVA Portal, it said. Members or their staff may seek technical assistance at NeVA Sewa Kendra for online submissions during working hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

