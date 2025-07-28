Delhi Assembly session from August 4, key bill to regulate private school fee hikes likely The five-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on August 4 and is expected to be paperless under the NeVA system. A key focus will be the introduction of a bill to regulate private school fee hikes.

New Delhi:

The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on August 4 and is expected to last for five days. Officials said the session will be entirely paperless, with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) nearly ready for implementation. The digitisation initiative aims to provide seamless access to House proceedings and legislative documents.

Fee regulation bill to be tabled amid expected face-off

Among the key items on the agenda is the introduction of the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025. The bill, based on an ordinance cleared by the Cabinet on April 29, seeks to clamp down on arbitrary fee hikes by private schools. It proposes penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for first-time offences and up to Rs 10 lakh for repeat violations.

Schools failing to refund excess charges within the stipulated time will face escalating fines, doubling after 20 days, tripling after 40 days, and continuing to increase thereafter. The bill also provides for barring habitual offenders from holding official roles in school management or proposing future fee revisions.

BJP to showcase performance, AAP slams 'anti-people' policies

BJP chief whip Abhay Verma said the ruling party will use the session to highlight its achievements and raise issues related to public welfare.

The Opposition Aam Aadmi Party, however, has signalled confrontation. In a statement, AAP said its MLAs will question the BJP-led government over "broken promises" and "deteriorating" civic services. Leader of Opposition Atishi alleged the city has suffered under six months of BJP rule, citing power outages, waterlogging, rising school fees, and demolition drives. She claimed BJP leaders are “avoiding accountability” and accused the government of siding with private school lobbies over concerned parents.

(With inputs from PTI)