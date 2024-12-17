Delhi’s air quality in ‘severe’ category, minimum temperature hits 5.9 degree Celsius | Know weather forecast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO People cross railway tracks amid a dense fog.

On Tuesday morning, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'critical' range, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 427 and the minimum temperature falling to 5.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Air quality reaches hazardous levels

Of the 35 air monitoring stations in the capital, 28 recorded air quality in the 'severe' category, with some stations at AQI 450. The remaining seven stations registered ‘very poor’ air quality. An AQI of 400 or higher is considered “severe”, poses health risks even in healthy people, and is much worse for pre-existing medical conditions.

Foggy conditions and low visibility

The Met Office has reported strong winds over the past 24 hours, reducing visibility. Fog in Palam increased visibility to 350 meters from 800 meters the day before. The department also warned of strong winds or easterly winds, with visibility ranging from 200 meters to 500 metres, over the next few days.

Temperature and weather forecast

At 8:30 p.m. the moisture content was reported to be 97 per cent. Maximum temperatures can reach 24 degree celsius, while minimum temperatures can drop more than 5 degree celsius.

Stage IV: Proposed closure due to pollution

In response to deteriorating air quality, the Centre’s air quality panel implemented a Stage IV closure under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes a ban on construction activities and restrictions on trucks carrying non-essential goods entering Delhi. Additionally, school classes for X and XII will shift to hybrid mode to limit exposure to outdoor pollution.

Key points:

Delhi’s AQI at 427 falls in the ‘severe’ category.

Minimum temperature recorded at 5.9°C, two degrees below normal.

Stage 4 curbs under GRAP include a ban on construction and polluting trucks.

Moderate fog expected to persist for the next two days due to low winds.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions and limit outdoor exposure while they monitor the air quality.

