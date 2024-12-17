Cold wave, dense fog hit Delhi-NCR, weather updates for UP, MP, and Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Fog engulfs the Taj Mahal on a cold winter morning, in Agra.

Heavy cold and dense fog gripped Delhi-NCR, causing severe disruption on Tuesday. Thick fog had shrouded various parts of the district, reducing visibility and causing problems for commuters. The minimum temperature in Delhi fell to minus 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cold wave will continue to lash Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days. Similar conditions are expected in Rajasthan from December 17 to 20.

Dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh also witnessed dense fog on Tuesday morning, with visibility plummeting. IMD has forecast severe cold and dense fog in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab over the next 2-3 days. Reduced visibility can impact daily life, especially on roads and railways.

Cold weather alert in Madhya Pradesh

Snowfall is expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh in the coming days. The IMD warned that this could further aggravate the cold conditions in the country.

Key takeaways:

Dense fog reduced visibility in Delhi-NCR as the minimum temperature dropped to 4°C.

Cold wave conditions to prevail in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir for the next two days.

Uttar Pradesh to see dense fog and severe cold for 2-3 days.

Frost is expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, leading to a further dip in temperatures.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to take precautions and stay updated with weather alerts.

