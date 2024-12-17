Delhi, Noida schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode amid GRAP-4 restrictions | Check new order

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Noida schools get fresh orders. (Representative image)

Schools in Delhi and Noida will be conducting classes in hybrid mode in view of the implementation of restrictive measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 and due to cold weather conditions in the region. The move came after Delhi’ air pollution deteriorated, breaching the 400 mark Air Quality Index (AQI) and dipped into the ‘Severe+’ category.

The school administrations in Delhi have been directed to conduct classes for students up to Class V in hybrid mode. The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday in a circular said that the hybrid mode of conduct should be implemented with immediate effect.

Which schools will operate in hybrid mode?

The administration has asked all government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct classes for students up to Class V in ‘hybrid mode’.

In response to the plummeting AQI, the Delhi government had previously announced to shift schools to hybrid mode for students from Classes VI to IX and XI in Delhi-NCR.

All schools in the national capital switched to hybrid mode on November 25, with in-person classes resuming on December 5.

Fresh directive for Noida schools

In a separate order, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has asked all schools in the district to start classes from 9 am from Tuesday due to cold weather conditions in the area.

"In view of the extreme cold, as per the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, classes in all schools will start from 9 am till further orders. In this regard, all the principals are instructed to ensure strict compliance of the above instructions," Dr Dharmveer Singh, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), said in an order.