Who was Ranjan Pathak, Bihar's 'Sigma Gang' leader killed in Delhi encounter? In a police encounter in Delhi’s Rohini area today, notorious Bihar gangster Ranjan Pathak was killed along with three associates. Pathak, leader of the ‘Sigma and Company’ gang, was involved in multiple violent crimes across Bihar.

Ranjan Pathak, the notorious leader of the ‘Sigma and Company’ gang, was killed in a major police encounter that took place in Delhi’s Rohini area late Wednesday night, along with 3 most-wanted gangsters. The encounter was carried out jointly by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Bihar Police.

Who was Ranjan Pathak?

Ranjan Pathak was the mastermind behind the dreaded criminal outfit ‘Sigma and Company,’ which operated mainly in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district and extended its influence across Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and even the Nepal border areas. At just 25 years old, Pathak had risen quickly as a feared gangster responsible for several high-profile killings and violent crimes. The gang, under Pathak’s leadership, was involved in a wide range of criminal activities, including extortion, contract killings, and illegal arms supply.

After killing Aditya Singh in Bajpatti, Ranjan Pathak’s gang also murdered Madan Kushwaha, the brother-in-law of Paroha Panchayat head Rani Devi. Additionally, the district president of Brahmarshi Sena, Ram Manohar Sharma, was shot dead by the gang. Ranjan Pathak claimed responsibility for these killings by calling the media and even sent out a pamphlet. In the pamphlet, he revealed the name of his gang as "Sigma and Company."

In the pamphlet, Ranjan Pathak also criticisd the district police’s conduct, accusing them of corruption and being influenced by dirty politics, cruel casteism, and antisocial elements. He claimed that the police framed him with false cases after taking bribes, making his life miserable and forcing him into crime.

Series of murders

In the neighboring district of Sheohar, Pathak and his gang killed Guddu Jha in broad daylight. During this case, his other gang members were injured in an encounter with Sitamarhi police and the Special Task Force (STF), but Pathak managed to escape. Several other cases of murder, robbery, and extortion were also registered against him in various police stations of the district.

With his spree of killings, Ranjan Pathak had become a significant challenge for law enforcement. Police had been monitoring his gang for several months and identified their hideout in Delhi.

The operation was carefully planned to ensure election security and prevent any major crimes before Bihar’s polls.