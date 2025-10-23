Delhi encounter: Bihar's 'Sigma Gang' leader Ranjan Pathak among four gangsters shot dead In a late-night encounter in Delhi’s Rohini area, four most-wanted gangsters from Bihar’s notorious ‘Sigma Gang’ were shot dead by a joint team of Delhi Crime Branch and Bihar Police.

New Delhi:

A major police encounter took place in Delhi’s Rohini area late Wednesday night, in which four most-wanted gangsters from Bihar were killed. The encounter was carried out jointly by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Bihar Police, following intelligence inputs about the gang’s movement in the capital. The exchange of fire occurred around 2:20 AM on the intervening night of October 22–23.

Gangsters killed in the encounter identified as:

Ranjan Pathak (25) Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25) Manish Pathak (33) Aman Thakur (21)

Notorious 'Sigma & Company' gangsters were wanted

All four accused were wanted in several serious criminal cases in Bihar. The gang, known as ‘Sigma & Company,’ was being led by Ranjan Pathak. These criminals were absconding in multiple major cases registered in Bihar. Around 2:20 AM on the night of October 22–23, a joint team of Bihar Police and Delhi Police’s Crime Branch clashed with the four gangsters on Bahadur Shah Marg, between Dr Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk in Rohini. All four gangsters were shot by Delhi Police.

Except for Aman Thakur, who was from Karawal Nagar, Delhi, the other three gangsters were residents of Sitamarhi, Bihar.

Major conspiracy ahead of Bihar elections?

It is believed that before the elections in Bihar, these four were planning a major conspiracy, but Delhi and Bihar police teams intercepted and killed them in the encounter.