Criminal wanted in Delhi doctor's murder killed in encounter with police Jora was involved in at least six cases of murder, dacoity, and burglary across Delhi, Gurugram, Gujarat, and Bengaluru.

New Delhi:

A Nepali criminal, wanted in the doctor's murder and burglary at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's house, was shot dead in an encounter near the Astha Kunj Park in south-east Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. The encounter was carried out by a joint team of Delhi Police and Gurugram Police crime branch.

The accused was identified as Bhim Mahabahadur Jora (39), a native of Lalpur in Nepal, and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was involved in at least six cases of murder, dacoity, and burglary across Delhi, Gurugram, Gujarat, and Bengaluru.

Jora fired six rounds at the police team

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Gurugram Crime Branch and Special Staff of the south-east district intercepted Jora near the Astha Kunj Park around 12.20 am on Tuesday. "Jora fired six rounds at the police team, which returned the fire with five rounds, hitting the accused," a senior police officer said.

Jora was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Police also recovered an automatic pistol, a bag of house-breaking tools, one live round, and several spent cartridges from the scene.

Known for his audacious crimes, he often employed Nepali-born associates in homes under the guise of domestic help. These associates would gather sensitive information, which Jora used to plan thefts, often resorting to murder to accomplish his objectives.

Jora was wanted in the doctor's death

One of his most notorious crimes occurred last year, when he targeted Dr Yogesh Chander Paul, who ran a private clinic in Jangpura, in May 2024. Using intelligence provided by the domestic maid, Basanti, Jora's team stole valuables from his house and murdered the doctor.

Eight people were involved in the incident, with three, including the maid, arrested by the police. Stolen jewelry was also recovered.

Between July and October of this year, Jora committed multiple thefts in Gurugram.

