Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Body of 29-year-old woman found at home in Pune

A 29-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Maharashtra. The body of the woman was recovered from her home in Pune.

According to the police, the incident was reported from Manik Baug area of the city and the body has been sent for postmortem.

Police investigations in the case are underway.

More details are awaited.

