Ben Stokes plans to become England head coach, questions Joe Root's appointment as captain over Harry Brook

London:

Former England captain Ben Stokes has revealed that he wants to return to the national setup as a coach after the end of his playing career. The all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand last month and since then, has featured heavily in domestic cricket and, interestingly, is also completing his coaching degree.

Stokes mentioned that coaching is the direction he intends to pursue in the long run. He revealed to be completing level three coaching now and wants to take charge of the England team in the future.

“I'm doing my level three coaching now while I'm still playing, because I want, when the day comes that I'm not playing any more, I'd love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done. I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach. And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely. I just really like the idea of being, again, like, in some form of leadership away from playing,” Stokes said in the For the Love of Cricket podcast.

Stokes reacts to Root’s reappointment in Brook’s presence

Following Stokes' retirement, England appointed Joe Root as Test captain instead of Harry Brook, despite Brook serving as vice-captain until that point. Notably, Root had earlier led the side in the second Test against New Zealand when Stokes was unavailable before being handed the role permanently. In the meantime, Stokes admitted he had expected Brook to take charge but added that he understands Root’s reappointment.

“I think just if you think someone's going to be a good captain or a good leader, then just give them it. I understood the reasoning but I was still like, well, what message is that sending to him? He's vice-captain. And then the captain is not playing, but he's not captain. What?” Stokes said.

Root previously captained England between 2017 and 2022, recording 27 Test victories in 65 matches before stepping down. He now begins a second stint alongside new Test coach Stephen Fleming.

While backing Root to succeed, Stokes acknowledged concerns over the pressures associated with the position.

"He's just always put the team first - he always comes second. And that's just my only concern with it, is just obviously knowing what he went through last time he was in charge of the team. I don't want to see that ever happen again because I care for Joe a lot, but I wish him all the success in the world,” Stokes said.

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