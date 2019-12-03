Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Uttar Pradesh man caught red-handed for eve-teasing

A young man was caught red-handed by the public when he tried to misbehave with a minor girl in a park in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. The public beat up the 25-year-old man, stripped the accused naked and made him walk around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the park seven times.

He was then handed over to the police.

A witness told IANS: "We have decided that this is the best way to deal with such elements. Though the accused has been arrested, he will be out on bail soon. We have shamed him so much and his videos have been circulated in the entire area. He will find it difficult to move around after he is released."

