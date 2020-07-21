Ghaziabad journalist shot at in front of daughters days after filing niece's harassment complaint

Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad journalist shot at in front of daughters

Unidentified miscreants late on Monday opened fire at a journalist in Ghaziabad near Delhi. The incident comes days after the Uttar Pradesh based journalist had filed a police complaint in connection with harassment of his niece. Identified as Vikram Joshi, the journalist was travelling with his daughters on his motorcycle when he was attacked by a group of men on Monday night. Soon after the incident, the journalist was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police, nine people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Uttar Pradesh journalist, who was fired upon by the men in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad. One of the bullets had reportedly hit Vikram Joshi’s head.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which showed Joshi was travelling on a two-wheeler with two of his daughters at the time of the attack.

He was stopped by a group of men who hit him, while his daughters could be seen running to their rescue.

The miscreants further dragged the journalist towards a car and hit him before they flee the spot.

One of his daughters was later seen rushing towards him and crying for help.

Meanwhile, Vikram Joshi's family has alleged the attack is in connection with the complaint he had recently filed. According to a statement by Joshi's brother, no arrests had yet been made in connection with the harassment complaint he had filed.

