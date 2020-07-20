Image Source : FILE Unidentified man's body with disfigured head found in Noida

An unidentified man's body with a severely disfigured head was found along a road in Noida on Monday, police said. Passersby spotted the body along a service road in Sector 94 police post area and alerted the police around 9.30 am, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma said prima facie it appeared that the man was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped here.

“Our primary focus is on establishing the identity of the deceased and based on that, legal proceedings could be initiated in the case. There is a tattoo on the right arm with 'Vicky' inscribed on it (in English) and we are taking that as the lead,” Sharma said.

The deceased is believed to be around 26 or 27 years old, according to an official from the local Sector 39 police station.

“The head was severely disfigured, making it very difficult to establish the identity of the deceased. There was no other injury mark on the body,” the official told PTI.

The body has been sent for postmortem while efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the police said.

