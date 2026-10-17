Suspected drug addict hacks wife to death with axe in Punjab; dies by suicide after consuming poison

A horrific incident has been reported from the Barnala district of Punjab where a 50-year-old man, a suspected drug addict, allegedly hacked his wife to death in a field before consuming poison and dying thereafter, the police said.

The incident, the police said, happened on Friday in the Chananwal village, which comes in the Mehal Kalan tehsil of the Barnala district. The man was identified as Bhola Singh, while his wife was Karamjit Kaur alias Kammo, who was also 50 years old.

Bhola was a daily-wage labourer, while Karamjit reared livestock to help support the household.

'Approached wife behind, killed her using axe'

Around noon, Karamjit had gone to the fields with one, named Manjit Kaur, to collect fodder for cattle as part of her routine. While she was cutting the grass, Bhola approached her from behind and attacked using an axe, killing her on the spot, Mahal Kalan Station House Officer (SHO) Kamaljit Kaur said.

Soon afterwards, he returned to the village and consumed poison before his mother. Bhola was rushed the Barnala Civil Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

The couple had four children: three daughters and a son. According to a report by news agency PTI, their eldest daughter is married, while the other three children are pursuing their studies.

Probe on, drug addiction suspected

After receiving details about the incident, senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaswinder Kaur, reached the spot and collected the evidence. In its preliminary information, the police found that Bhola was an alleged drug addict which led to frequent quarrels with his family members.

However, it is not clear if this was the actual reason for Bhola to kill his wife before consuming poison. The police have launched a probe and further details will be revealed accordingly. The cops said they are also trying to find details regarding the weapon and analyse the sequence of events as part of the investigation.

The police, though, have found that Bhola had married twice. Through his first wife, he had a son, who now lives separately.

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