'Choose the venue, choose the stage': Rahul Gandhi renews open debate challenge to PM Modi | WATCH

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday renewed his 'open debate' challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him not to be afraid, days after he accused the opposition of colluding with foreign powers to destabilise the country.

In a video on X, the senior Congress leader dared the Prime Minister to choose the stage and the venue to debate on 'who is an anti-national' and has connections with foreign powers. He said the debate should be held as soon as possible, pointing out that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat could be the judge.

"We’ll both be there. The media will be there," Rahul said, "The youth of this country will be there. There will be a table. You’ll sit on one side, I’ll sit on the other. You can appoint whoever you want as the judge. You can even make Mohan Bhagwat ji the judge."

"There will be questions about the financial system, the financial structure, how the US deal happened, why it happened and why so quickly, why you made the deal alone and didn’t inform the Cabinet, why the Adani case was closed, Epstein - and many other issues. We’ll discuss all of them openly," he added.

Rahul, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, said the debate would help in revealing the truth making everything 'crystal clear'. He also highlighted that 45 defamation cases have been filed against him.

"But on this issue of the debate, on the question of foreign connections, you haven’t filed a defamation case. Go ahead, file one. We’ll discuss that openly too," he said, while concluding the video and wishing sarcastically PM Modi a 'Happy Diwali'.

This is the second time in 24 hours when Rahul has challenged for an open debate to PM Modi. Rahul's challenge came after PM Modi alleged that obstructionist forces were trying to divide the country.

During his visit to Gujarat on Saturday, the Prime Minister had said that the opposition was violating constitutional norms, and also referred to Rahul, asking whom does the Congress leader secretly meet during his foreign trips.

"Due to the frustration of more than a decade, these people have now come out in the open. Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Whom are the anti-India forces supporting? Who is speaking the language of India’s enemies? We will have to recognise all these patterns," PM Modi had said.

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