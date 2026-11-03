Exclusive: Dhruv Tripathi on Parineeti Chopra and disturbing reality behind Netflix's Reporting Live

Netflix's Reporting Live explores a subject that often remains outside public conversation: illegal sand mining and its impact on the environment and the people caught in its web. While the film brings this world to the screen through a fictional narrative, the realities behind the subject proved far more disturbing for director Dhruv Tripathi and co-writer Mihir Jadhav, who spent two years researching it.

In an exclusive conversation, Tripathi discusses the disturbing realities he and co-writer Mihir Jadhav uncovered during two years of research for Netflix's Reporting Live. He also talks about Parineeti Chopra's portrayal of Sandhya and why she and Deven became the soul of the film.

Reporting Live director Dhruv Tripathi on the disturbing realities of illegal sand mining

Asked about the most disturbing thing he discovered during the two-year research that eventually did not make it into the film, Dhruv said the number of real-life accounts involving threats, assaults and killings was particularly difficult to process.

"What disturbed us most was the sheer number of stories we came across of real-life journalists, activists and government officials who had been threatened, assaulted and even killed while investigating or trying to stop illegal sand mining. It's an enormous environmental issue, but there's also a very real human cost attached to it," he said.

However, the research also brought up a complicated question about the way sand is used in everyday life. As Dhruv pointed out, sand is an essential material for the construction of homes, roads, buildings and cities. This makes the issue more complicated than simply asking people to stop using it.

"What also stayed with me was the grey area at the heart of it. Sand isn't something we can simply stop using. It's fundamental to the homes, roads, buildings and cities around us. We all benefit from it. So where does that need end and exploitation begin? The deeper we went into the research, the more complicated that question became. We were very clear that we didn't want to take any one particular real-life case and recreate it. Instead, we wanted to absorb the emotion of that reality into the fictional world we were creating," Dhruv said.

He pointed to several moments in the film, including children dying in a bridge collapse, a person being burnt alive and people diving without protective gear to extract sand. The threats and violence faced by journalists and reporters also draw from the larger reality the team encountered during its research, rather than any single incident.

Dhruv Tripathi on Parineeti Chopra bringing Sandhya to life

Apart from the subject itself, Parineeti Chopra's portrayal of Sandhya is central to the film. Describing the actor as the soul of Reporting Live, Dhruv explained that her contribution went beyond what was already written in the screenplay.

"A screenplay can describe what a character does, but an actor eventually gives you all the things that exist between those actions. What Parineeti brought to Sandhya was a very interesting combination of ambition, vulnerability and stubbornness," he said.

He added that Sandhya was never intended to come across as a fearless crusader from the beginning. She is a young reporter who wants to do her job and establish herself, only to gradually find herself dealing with a situation much bigger than she had anticipated.

Dhruv also credited Parineeti for the quieter aspects of her performance, including her reactions, silences and small behavioural choices. These details, he said, become increasingly important as the investigation begins to affect Sandhya personally.

"I've actually described Parineeti and Deven as the soul of the film because we experience this world largely through Sandhya and Vinod. Both actors give us access not only to what their characters are doing, but to the human beings underneath," he said.

The director also mentioned Deven while explaining why he considers the two actors central to the film's emotional world.

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