Hardeep Puri set to win Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh after nominations of two candidates rejected

New Delhi:

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to win the Rajya Sabha byelection in Madhya Pradesh after the nomination papers of two candidates were rejected on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI.

An official stated that the result would be declared on November 5, which is the last day for withdrawal of nominations. He said the nominations of Congress-backed Rajkumar Lohani and Kante Sayanna were rejected on Tuesday, which was the last day for the scrutiny.

However, Sayanna and Lohani raised objections over Puri's nomination papers and argued that the affidavit in Form 26 was invalid and incomplete. But Returning Officer (RO) Umesh Sharma said there was nothing objectionable in Puri's nomination papers after examining the objections.

"No defect was found in Puri's papers," he said in the order, as cited by PTI.

The Congress has said it would move the court over this, accusing the opposition ignoring the errors in Puri's papers. "This is an attack on Indian democracy. Despite such significant errors, the nomination was not rejected," Katare and Congress MLA Atif Aqeel said in a statement.

The Rajya Sabha byelection in Madhya Pradesh was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of L Murugan, who has also quit from the Union Council of Ministers, citing he wants to focus on strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu.

In his place, the BJP fielded 74-year-old Puri, whose term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was set to conclude on November 25. Considering BJP's massive majority in Madhya Pradesh, Puri will have a smooth sailing in the bypoll. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the saffron party has 164 MLAs.

In his bypoll affidavit, Puri has stated that his wife Laxmi Puri is wealthier than him in terms of annual income, movable assets and bank deposits. The affidavit states he has movable assets worth Rs 6.54 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 20 crore, including a residential property in Delhi's West End area. His annual income rose from Rs 63.36 lakh to Rs 75.57 lakh over the past five years.

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