Rent dispute turns fatal in Bengaluru, lawyer shot dead by tenants

Bengaluru:

A 42-year-old lawyer was allegedly shot dead by two of his tenants following a dispute over pending rent in Bengaluru's Whitefield area late at night. The accused, who reportedly worked as delivery agents for Swiggy, fled the scene after the shooting and are currently being searched for by the police.

The incident took place in Pattandur Agrahara, under the jurisdiction of Whitefield police station, between 11.30 pm and midnight. The deceased, identified as Manjunath, worked as a lawyer and was also involved in property dealing. According to preliminary information, an argument over outstanding rent preceded the fatal shooting.

Rent dispute escalated into a shooting

According to the police, Manjunath had rented out his property to the two accused, who worked as delivery agents for Swiggy. An initial investigation indicated that the landlord and his tenants had a heated argument over pending rent approximately an hour before the shooting.

The dispute reportedly escalated when the two tenants confronted Manjunath again close to midnight. During the confrontation, one of the accused allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the lawyer directly in the head.

The shooting proved fatal, and the two accused allegedly fled immediately after the attack. The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation and the sequence of events before the shooting.

Police and forensic teams inspect the crime scene

Following the incident, senior officers from the Whitefield police station reached the spot along with forensic experts. The teams examined the crime scene as part of the initial investigation and began collecting information about the circumstances surrounding Manjunath's death.

The incident occurred in Pattandur Agrahara, a locality within Bengaluru's Whitefield police station limits. The timing of the shooting, between 11.30 pm and midnight, is a key detail in the ongoing investigation.

Search launched for the accused

Police have launched a search operation to trace the two accused, who allegedly escaped after shooting Manjunath. Their identities and whereabouts were not specified in the information available.

Investigators are examining the case to establish the precise sequence of events and gather evidence relating to the alleged rent dispute and the shooting. The preliminary findings point to an argument over outstanding rent before the fatal confrontation, but further investigation is underway.

The police are continuing efforts to apprehend the accused and establish all the circumstances surrounding the killing. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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