Delhi shocker: Driver stabbed to death over 'extra chholey', accused food vendor arrested

New Delhi:

A 35-year-old private car driver died in hospital on Tuesday, two days after he was allegedly stabbed repeatedly during a dispute over extra "chholey" at a street food stall in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area. Police said the accused food vendor, identified as Chintu Gupta, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. A murder charge has now been added to the case following the victim's death. The incident took place near Jwalapuri Nala on Sunday (October 25), when Sandeep allegedly got into an altercation with a choley-bhaturey seller at a local market. What reportedly began as a disagreement over food escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving the driver with multiple stab injuries.

Extra 'chholey' dispute turns violent in Nihal Vihar

According to Sandeep's father, Bijender Singh, his son had visited a Sunday market and asked the vendor for some extra choley. An argument reportedly followed, during which the vendor allegedly abused Sandeep. The exchange then escalated into a physical altercation, and Sandeep was stabbed several times, his father alleged. Singh told PTI that he rushed to the spot after learning about the attack. He said some eyewitnesses helped him lift his injured son before he was taken for medical treatment.

"My son's only fault was that he asked the shopkeeper for some extra chholey. He was stabbed several times and died after battling for his life for two days," Singh alleged. The father's account forms part of the allegations surrounding the incident. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal attack.

Sandeep dies after two days of treatment

Following the attack on Sunday night, Sandeep was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on October 25. He was later shifted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh for further treatment, where he died on Tuesday.

According to police, his medico-legal case (MLC) report documented three stab wounds on the left side of his abdomen, along with three lacerated wounds on his left forearm and another lacerated wound on his wrist. A senior police officer said Sandeep was initially declared unfit to give a statement because of his condition. Police then began investigating the incident and examined the circumstances surrounding the attack. Sandeep lived in Rav Vihar in Nihal Vihar and worked as a private car driver. He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged four and 10.

Police add murder charge after victim's death

Police initially registered a case at Paschim Vihar West police station on Sunday under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with attempt to murder. During the investigation, Gupta, the food vendor accused of stabbing Sandeep, was arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. After Sandeep died during treatment on Tuesday, police added Section 103(1) of the BNS, which deals with murder, to the case. The development marks a significant change in the legal proceedings following the victim's death.

Family alleges more people were involved in attack

Sandeep's father has alleged that three to four people were involved in the attack and demanded that everyone responsible be identified and arrested. He expressed concern that police had arrested only the food vendor so far. "We want justice. All those involved in the killing should be identified and arrested," Singh said. Police said further investigation was underway and that the possible role of other people allegedly involved in the incident was being examined.

(With inputs from PTI)

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