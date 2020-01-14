Gurugram: 3 injured as miscreants open fire during Lohri celebrations

Tuesday, January 14, 2020
     
According to reports, as many as 5 miscreants opened fire during the celebrations, injuring 3 people. The police have registered a case against the accused, who are at run.

New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2020 10:50 IST
Gurugram Lohri celebrations
Image Source : PTI

3 injured as miscreants open fire during Lohri celebrations

At least three people were injured during Lohri celebrations in Haryana's Gurugram. The incident was reported at around 11 pm, while a group of people was celebrating Lohri in sector 40 of Gurgaon. According to reports, as many as 5 miscreants opened fire during the celebrations, injuring 3 people. 

Those injured in the incident were rushed to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment. 

The police have registered a case against the accused, who are at run. 

