Mumbai: Woman, teenage niece raped; accused records act to threaten them

Image Source : PTI Mumbai woman, teenage niece raped, act recorded on video

A 23-year-old woman in Mumbai was allegedly raped and a video of the act was recorded by the accused without her knowledge. According to the police, the woman was raped on the pretext of marriage by the accused. A teenage niece of the victim was also raped by the accused, identified as Azmal Lashkar alias Ashish Dubey, later threatened the minor victim with a sex-tape for her aunt.

The man also threatened to release the tapes publicly, police said. The teen is now pregnant, police said.

Commenting on the incident, a Bangur Police station official said the accused got acquainted with the woman and her niece at a party by posing as Ashish Dubey.

The official said Azmal Laskhar is from Assam but currently resides in Mumbai. He was arrested from Khar in the western suburbs.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint was lodged by parents of the teenager.

Also Read | Narcotic smuggler booked under PSA, two others arrested in J&K

Also Read | In fit of rage, Jeweller throws acid on customer, 14-year-old girl​