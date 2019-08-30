Image Source : PTI SpiceJet to introduce non-stop flight on Kolkata-Bangkok sector

Budget air-carrier SpiceJet will soon introduce a non-stop flight on the Kolkata-Bangkok sector and additional frequencies in the domestic sector. The flights would operate daily and are effective from September 25 to October 26, 2019, and from November 5.

The airline will connect Kolkata and Shirdi with a direct flight via Chennai. "We see tremendous potential in the Kolkata-Bangkok sector and our second non-stop flight on this route will offer a tremendous boost to the city's connectivity considering it will also connect passengers to and from other Indian cities to Bangkok via Kolkata," SpiceJet Chief Marketing Officer Debojo Maharshi said in a statement.

"Our additional frequencies from Kolkata to Bangkok and Chennai have been perfectly timed to meet and support the travel plans during Durga Puja holidays and the upcoming festive season," he said. SpiceJet said it would deploy Boeing 737-800 fleet on these routes.

ALSO READ | SpiceJet pilot suspended by DGCA for runway incursion at Ahmedabad airport

ALSO READ | Spicejet crew falls down during push-back in Mangaluru airport

ALSO READ | Not clear for take-off: SpiceJet pilots alert security after spotting man on Mumbai runway