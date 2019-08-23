Spicejet crew falls down during push-back in Mangaluru airport

A cabin crew of a Mangaluru-bound

Spicejet flight was injured Friday when she fell down during

the push back of the Bombardier Q400 aircraft, said a source.

The aircraft was taken back to the bay and the airline

replaced the crew with the same plane departing for its

destination at 8.45 am, the source said.

The airline has confirmed the incident.

"A crew member of flight SG 1035 operating on the

Mangalore-Bengaluru route fell down during the push-back

and sustained injuries," said the source without disclosing

the nature of injuries on her who is under treatment now.

The plane was then taken back to the bay and the

flight departed for its destination at 8.45 am.

"During push back, a cabin crew suffered a minor

bruise. As a precaution, the pilots decided to take the

aircraft back to the bay," the airline said.