Spicejet crew falls down during push-back in Mangaluru airport

A cabin crew of a Mangaluru-bound
Spicejet flight was injured Friday when she fell down during
the push back of the Bombardier Q400 aircraft, said a source.
The aircraft was taken back to the bay and the airline
replaced the crew with the same plane departing for its
destination at 8.45 am, the source said.
The airline has confirmed the incident.
"During push back, a cabin crew suffered a minor
bruise. As a precaution, the pilots decided to take the
aircraft back to the bay," the airline said.