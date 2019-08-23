Friday, August 23, 2019
     
Spicejet crew falls down during push-back in Mangaluru airport

The aircraft was taken back to the bay and the airline replaced the crew with the same plane departing for its destination at 8.45 am, the source said.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: August 23, 2019 14:10 IST
The airline has confirmed the incident.

"During push back, a cabin crew suffered a minor
bruise. As a precaution, the pilots decided to take the
aircraft back to the bay," the airline said. 

