US launches 10th straight night of strikes on Iran as Trump warns of retaliation over troop deaths

Highlights The US military carried out another round of airstrikes targeting Iranian military capabilities.

Iran claimed it targeted US HIMARS missile systems at Kuwait's Camp Arifjan in retaliation.

President Donald Trump vowed Iran would "pay many times over" for every American soldier killed.

Washington:

The United States military carried out its 10th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran's military capabilities amid widening West Asia conflict. The renewed bombings came following the death of another American service member, and after Iran launched attacks on American allies Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain, home of the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

Strikes to degrade Iranian military capabilities

Sharing the details in a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the latest strikes "are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz. "Today at 4 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said on X.

Explosions heard in Iran's Shiraz

According to Al Jazeera, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that explosions were heard in the southwestern city of Shiraz at around 1 am local time (9:30 p.m. GMT). According to IRIB, two locations in the city--one in the east and another in the west--were "attacked by the enemy."

Meanwhile, IRIB quoted the deputy governor of Isfahan province as saying there had been no "enemy aggression or explosions" in either Isfahan city or elsewhere in the province, contradicting an earlier report by the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

Separately, the governor of Bushehr told IRIB that the sounds of explosions heard in the province were "related to the activity of defence systems."

Meanwhile, in retaliation, Iran targeted US HIMARS missile systems at Kuwait's Camp Arifjan, part of what Tehran describes as an ongoing campaign of strikes on US bases and assets across the region.

'Will pay many times over,' Trump's chilling warning

President Donald Trump had earlier issued a chilling warning to Iran, days after Iranian strikes on an American base in Jordan left two US troops dead and several others injured. Trump warned that Tehran "will pay many times over" for every attack on an American soldier.

Trump's latest comments came on social media platform Truth Social. "Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over! This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military," Trump wrote on the platform.

This came after the US military stated that it lost two soldiers at an American base in Jordan. The Pentagon identified the deceased as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas. It said that the US military lost 17 service members during the Iran war.

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