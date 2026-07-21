Trump slaps Canada with sweeping 50 per cent tariffs: Will it trigger a full-blown North America trade war?

Highlights Trump's fresh tariffs are focused on Canadian autos, dairy, and alcohol.

The White House said that the tariffs would go into effect in 30 days.

The tariffs could escalate into a wider trade war as Canada seeks to defend its economy.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on most Canadian imports, accusing Canada of unfairly treating American products, particularly automobiles, alcohol and dairy goods. The decision marks one of the most aggressive trade actions of Trump's second term and raises the possibility of a prolonged economic confrontation between two of North America's closest trading partners. The White House said the new tariffs will come into force 30 days after the announcement, leaving room for negotiations before the measures are implemented. However, if they take effect, the move could significantly strain bilateral trade, increase inflationary pressures and deepen uncertainty across global markets.

According to a senior US administration official, Canada was among the few countries, alongside China, that responded with retaliatory tariffs after Trump's earlier trade measures. Speaking anonymously while briefing reporters, the official said the latest action is intended to hold Ottawa accountable for those responses, as per The Associated Press (AP).

Trump signed three separate proclamations invoking Section 338 of the US Trade Act of 1930, a rarely used legal provision that allows the US president to impose higher tariffs on countries deemed to be discriminating against American commerce. The section has drawn criticism in recent years. Several Democratic lawmakers had proposed repealing it, arguing that it could hand excessive powers to a president to impose tariffs that may destabilise the US economy.

Which Canadian goods will be affected?

The new tariff package will apply to a wide range of Canadian products, including several goods that had earlier been protected under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). However, some key sectors have been exempted. The White House said the tariffs will not apply to energy products, potash, fish and critical minerals, shielding industries considered strategically important for the US economy. The move comes after the 2020 USMCA trade agreement was not renewed by the United States, setting the stage for fresh trade negotiations that could continue until 2036.

Canada warns of possible retaliation

The announcement has heightened concerns about a wider trade dispute between the two neighbouring countries. While the Canadian federal government did not immediately issue an official response, Ontario Premier Doug Ford indicated that Ottawa should prepare a strong countermeasure if the tariffs become effective. "If these tariffs proceed, Canada should respond tariff for tariff, dollar for dollar," Ford posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Candace Laing, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, described the decision as "regrettable" but said the 30-day implementation period should be used to make meaningful progress through formal negotiations.

Economists warn of global uncertainty

Trade experts believe the tariffs could have consequences beyond North America. Scott Lincicome, Vice President of General Economics at the Cato Institute, said the move injects significant uncertainty into international trade. "We crossed the Rubicon. The invocation of 338 is the nuclear option for Trump tariffs," Lincicome said. Analysts warn that fresh tariffs could disrupt supply chains, increase costs for businesses and consumers, and create additional volatility in financial markets.

Political risks also mount for Trump

The tariff decision also carries domestic political implications for Trump as the United States heads towards the November midterm elections. Last year's "Liberation Day" tariff announcements triggered sharp market volatility amid fears of rising inflation and a possible recession, forcing the administration to temporarily soften its approach while negotiations continued.

In February this year, the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump did not have the legal authority to impose certain tariffs by declaring an economic emergency. Following that verdict, the administration began relying on alternative legal provisions, including Section 338, to introduce new import duties.

Tariffs are effectively taxes on imported goods. Although Trump has consistently argued that they encourage companies to shift manufacturing back to the United States, economists say there is limited evidence so far that such relocation has occurred on a meaningful scale.

The latest tariff measures also come at a time when inflation remains a concern. Rising import costs, coupled with higher oil prices linked to the conflict involving Iran, could further increase prices for American consumers.

Trump also links Canadian wildfires to fresh tariff review

In another unusual justification, the administration said Trump has asked his advisers to examine whether additional tariffs should be imposed because smoke from Canadian wildfires has affected air quality in parts of the United States. The US President had previously raised the issue publicly through social media posts.

The comments came a day after Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the FIFA World Cup final. According to the administration, the meeting was not intended as a trade negotiation and no formal tariff discussions took place during the event.

Why Trump says Canada is discriminating against US products

The White House argues that Canada has imposed discriminatory trade measures against several American industries. According to Trump's proclamations, Canada maintained a 25 per cent tariff from April 2025 on US-made vehicles that did not qualify for preferential treatment under the USMCA.

The administration also pointed to restrictions imposed by Canadian provinces on American alcohol. The White House said that, beginning last year, all but two Canadian provinces and territories suspended the purchase and retail sale of US alcoholic beverages. Those restrictions were introduced after Washington imposed tariffs on Canadian products and amid Trump's repeated remarks about making Canada the "51st state." The administration further cited concerns over market access for American dairy products, including cheese, as another reason behind the latest tariff action.

(With inputs from AP)

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