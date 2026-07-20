R Ashwin gives his take on Kuldeep Yadav's continued absence from India squad after England series loss

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been undergoing a rough patch of form; after losing the T20I series against Ireland, the Men in Blue followed it up with a 4-0 T20I series loss against England. Furthermore, England handed India another 2-1 loss in the ODI series in what is being branded as one of the worst forms that the Men in Blue have been in recent times.

One of the biggest talking points from the series has been the squad selection for the Men in Blue. Many came forward and questioned why star spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not selected in the squad.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the exclusion and absence of Kuldeep Yadav in the side.

"It's his turn after we (Ashwin and Jadeja) have left. He has to be the number one. If they are not showing confidence in him, what is the point of Kuldeep Yadav continuing? What is the direction forward for Kuldeep Yadav?” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"I know everyone has their favorites. It's impossible that someone comes and says I'll treat everyone equally. Without your own knowledge, you will have your favorites. That will be there, but this is a case that is very bizarre. Yesterday was a big blow to Kuldeep,” he added.

India to take on Zimbabwe next

Speaking on the Indian team’s schedule, the Men in Blue are all set to take on Zimbabwe in a three-game T20I series next. The two sides will meet across three T20Is in Harare on July 23, 25, and 26.

Coming on the back of consecutive losses in the shortest format, it could be interesting to see how the Indian team bounces back in T20I cricket. Furthermore, the upcoming series will also see the return of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Coming on the back of subpar performances in the England series, Vaibhav will be raring to go. On the back of a marvellous IPL season with Rajasthan Royals, many were backing Sooryavanshi to do well. However, the youngster was unable to and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming series.

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