Karnataka section of Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to begin toll collection soon; NHAI finalises rates Motorists on the Karnataka stretch of the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway will soon have to pay tolls, with NHAI finalizing rates and preparing to begin collection at four plazas.

New Delhi:

Motorists using the Karnataka stretch of the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway will soon be required to pay toll charges, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised toll rates for the 71-kilometre section between Hedigenabele (near Hoskote) and Sundarapalya (near KGF). This segment has been unofficially open to traffic for more than seven months without toll collection, but that is set to change in the coming days.

According to a report, toll collection will commence once all technical systems and infrastructure are in place.

Toll charges by vehicle type and route

For cars and jeeps:

Single trip from Hedigenabele to Sundarapalya: Rs 185

Return trip: Rs 275

Single trip in reverse direction: Rs 190

Monthly pass (50 trips): Rs 6,105 (Hedigenabele to Sundarapalya)

Monthly pass in reverse: Rs 6,260

For light commercial vehicles (LCVs), light goods vehicles (LGVs), and mini-buses:

Single trip (Hedigenabele to Sundarapalya): Rs 295

Return trip: Rs 445

Single trip (Sundarapalya to Hedigenabele): Rs 305

Return trip: Rs 455

For heavy vehicles such as trucks and full-sized buses:

Single trip (Hedigenabele to Sundarapalya): Rs 620

Return trip: Rs 930

Single trip (Sundarapalya to Hedigenabele): Rs 635

Return trip: Rs 955

Toll plazas and enforcement

Toll collection will be carried out at four toll plazas located at:

Hedigenabele

Agrahara

Krishnarajapura

Sundarapalya

The expressway is designed for speeds of up to 120 km/h and strictly prohibits entry of two-wheelers for safety reasons. However, due to incomplete fencing, several motorcyclists have reportedly been sneaking onto the road, raising serious safety concerns.

To curb these violations, NHAI is seeking permission to deploy Home Guards at key locations and toll plazas until the fencing is fully completed. This is expected to enhance enforcement and ensure that only permitted vehicles access the expressway.

About the expressway

The Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway is a flagship infrastructure project aimed at reducing travel time between the two major cities. Once fully operational with tolling in place, the expressway is expected to significantly streamline logistics, reduce congestion, and improve overall travel efficiency for commuters and commercial transporters alike.

Motorists are advised to stay updated on toll start dates and ensure compliance with lane and vehicle rules to avoid penalties.