Did you know this Railway rule? One mistake that can cost you your confirmed train ticket

New Delhi:

Lakhs of people travel by Indian Railways every single day. Once a ticket gets confirmed, most travellers assume their seat is fully secured. However, a simple mistake can still cost you your confirmed seat. What is more surprising is that many passengers are unaware of this rule and end up facing inconvenience during their journey. According to railway rules, if a passenger does not board the train from the station mentioned on the ticket, the TTE can mark the seat as vacant. If the passenger does not occupy the seat within the next two stations, the TTE is allowed to consider it a "No Show" and allot the seat to a waiting-list passenger or someone in need. Even with a confirmed ticket, you can lose the right to claim the seat once it is given to another traveller.

Is your ticket considered cancelled?

Technically, the ticket does not get cancelled completely but your seat is no longer reserved for you. The TTE has full authority to hand it over to another passenger if you are not found at your designated boarding point. Many passengers assume they can board from a later station without informing the railways, but this often becomes a costly mistake.

How long do you have to change your boarding station

Indian Railways allows passengers to change their boarding station. This can be done up to 30 minutes before the train's departure time. The facility is available both online and at railway counters. In some cases, the change can be made even after the chart is prepared, although this is not guaranteed.

Why updating your boarding point matters

A large number of travellers believe that a confirmed ticket gives them the freedom to board from any station. However, the system marks you as a "No Show" if the boarding point is not updated. This gives the TTE the authority to reassign your seat to a waiting-list passenger. Updating your boarding point eliminates this risk and secures your travel.

Important tips before you travel

• Update your boarding point in advance if you plan to board from another station.

• Make changes through the IRCTC website or app before the scheduled departure.

• Always check your SMS alerts and ticket details carefully.

• Avoid waiting till the last minute since options become limited after chart preparation.

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