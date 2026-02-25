Goripalayam flyover in Madurai: Detailed route, cost, features and design of the four-lane bridge

Madurai:

The Netaji Subash Chandra Bose flyover, popularly called the Goripalayam flyover, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin last week in Madurai, with an aim to reduce traffic congestion in parts of the city.

The 1.3 km flyover, inaugurated on February 21 (Saturday), has been built at a cost of Rs 213.80 crore and it aims to ease the traffic in the city, particularly in areas like Sellur, Tallakulam, Tamukkam, Nelpettai and Anna Nagar. It connects the Anna Salai and Nelpettai with the Tamukkam Junction.

How it will reduce travel time?

The Goripalayam flyover, whose official name is the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose flyover, will reduce the travel time across the Goripalayam stretch in the city. The flyover, which was a long standing demand of the locals, has multiple sections. The flyover, which was constructed in three sections, also has 61 piers and 62 spans.

When did the project start?

The technical sanction for the flyover, named after legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, was given by the Tamil Nadu Highways and Minor Post Department in April 2023. In October that year, the construction work started after it was launched by the chief minister.

Other key projects inaugurated by Stalin

Earlier, Stalin also inaugurated several other projects in Madurai, including the Veerapandiya Kattabomman flyover that connects the railway stations between Thirumangalam and Kalligudi. This flyover has been built for Rs 38 crore, aiming to ease traffic in the locality. The new flyover is around 582 metres long. For the safety of the passengers, the it has 14 deck slabs.

Other than this, the Tamil Nadu chief minister had inaugurated the Melamadai flyover in December last year. The flyover was named after Sivaganga queen Velu Nachiyar, who is known for waging a war against the East India Company during her reign.

