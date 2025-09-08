Vande Bharat sleeper express from Delhi to Patna soon: Check date, route, and fare The Indian Railways is all set to launch the first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, expected to begin operations just before Diwali. The new service will connect Delhi and Patna. Read the story for all details on launch date, route, and fare.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is set to launch just ahead of Diwali. The new sleeper service, designed for long-distance travel, will offer passengers a premium, flight-like experience at affordable train fares. With an anticipated debut by the end of September, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to provide a faster, more comfortable, and cost-effective travel option for commuters.

Vandhe Bharat Sleeper: Launch date and route

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will connect Delhi to Patna via Prayagraj, significantly cutting down travel time. The train is expected to leave Patna at 8 PM, reaching Delhi by 7:30 AM the next morning offering passengers the convenience of overnight travel. This drastically reduces the journey time to just 11.5 hours, compared to the usual 12-17 hours on current services. During festive seasons, this route is one of the busiest in the country, and the introduction of this high-speed train is set to ease the congestion.

Vandhe Bharat Sleeper: Faster, cheaper and more comfortable

Unlike the existing Vande Bharat Express trains, which primarily cater to day-time, short-distance travelers with chair-car facilities, the sleeper version is designed for overnight journeys. The Vande Bharat Sleeper will operate at speeds of up to 180 km/h, reducing travel times significantly. For example, the Rajdhani Express, which currently takes around 23 hours for the same Delhi-Patna route, will now be outpaced by the Vande Bharat Sleeper’s faster service.

While the train offers flight-like comfort, it also ensures that fares remain much cheaper than flying, making it a more affordable yet comfortable alternative for long-distance travelers.

Vandhe Bharat Sleeper: Key features

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is equipped with modern amenities designed to offer a premium travel experience. Manufactured using advanced Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), each sleeper coach comes with:

CCTV cameras for enhanced security

LED screens for onboard entertainment and information

Automatic doors with sensors

State-of-the-art fire safety systems

Onboard announcement facilities to keep passengers informed throughout their journey

The interiors of the coaches are designed with an aircraft-inspired layout, ensuring maximum comfort for travelers. Whether you're catching some rest or enjoying onboard entertainment, the Vande Bharat Sleeper promises a much more enjoyable overnight train ride.

Vandhe Bharat Sleeper: Ticket prices

Ticket fares for the Vande Bharat Sleeper are expected to be about 10-15% higher than the Rajdhani Express on the same route. While this premium is justifiable due to the reduced journey time and enhanced features, it still remains a significantly cheaper option compared to air travel. For passengers who value both speed and comfort, this new sleeper service offers an excellent value proposition.