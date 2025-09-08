Vande Bharat sleeper express from Delhi to Patna soon: Check date, route, and fare

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is set to launch just ahead of Diwali. The new sleeper service, designed for long-distance travel, will offer passengers a premium, flight-like experience at affordable train fares. With an anticipated debut by the end of September, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to provide a faster, more comfortable, and cost-effective travel option for commuters.
Vandhe Bharat Sleeper: Launch date and route
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will connect Delhi to Patna via Prayagraj, significantly cutting down travel time. The train is expected to leave Patna at 8 PM, reaching Delhi by 7:30 AM the next morning offering passengers the convenience of overnight travel. This drastically reduces the journey time to just 11.5 hours, compared to the usual 12-17 hours on current services. During festive seasons, this route is one of the busiest in the country, and the introduction of this high-speed train is set to ease the congestion.
Vandhe Bharat Sleeper: Faster, cheaper and more comfortable
Unlike the existing Vande Bharat Express trains, which primarily cater to day-time, short-distance travelers with chair-car facilities, the sleeper version is designed for overnight journeys. The Vande Bharat Sleeper will operate at speeds of up to 180 km/h, reducing travel times significantly. For example, the Rajdhani Express, which currently takes around 23 hours for the same Delhi-Patna route, will now be outpaced by the Vande Bharat Sleeper’s faster service.
While the train offers flight-like comfort, it also ensures that fares remain much cheaper than flying, making it a more affordable yet comfortable alternative for long-distance travelers.
Vandhe Bharat Sleeper: Key features
The Vande Bharat Sleeper is equipped with modern amenities designed to offer a premium travel experience. Manufactured using advanced Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), each sleeper coach comes with:
- CCTV cameras for enhanced security
- LED screens for onboard entertainment and information
- Automatic doors with sensors
- State-of-the-art fire safety systems
- Onboard announcement facilities to keep passengers informed throughout their journey
The interiors of the coaches are designed with an aircraft-inspired layout, ensuring maximum comfort for travelers. Whether you're catching some rest or enjoying onboard entertainment, the Vande Bharat Sleeper promises a much more enjoyable overnight train ride.
Vandhe Bharat Sleeper: Ticket prices
Ticket fares for the Vande Bharat Sleeper are expected to be about 10-15% higher than the Rajdhani Express on the same route. While this premium is justifiable due to the reduced journey time and enhanced features, it still remains a significantly cheaper option compared to air travel. For passengers who value both speed and comfort, this new sleeper service offers an excellent value proposition.