Image Source : FILE PHOTO 7th Pay Commission: BIG promotion! These govt employees set to get Rs 6000 pay hike plus allowance

7th Pay Commission: In a big move for its employees, PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government gives green signal to the promotion of the officers of the Department of Posts. According to reports, these officers are entitled to have this privilege of getting the promotion under the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS).

Also, Those Inspectors / Assistant Supervisors, who have been appointed before January 1, 2016, under grade pay Rs 4800 will get a promotion, along with pay hike by about Rs 6000 per month.

According to sources, the government has issued a clarification saying that these officers should get promotions. However, sources also added that the Centre has not yet issued the final order in the matter.

Notably, the basic salary of officers with grade pay of Rs 4800 will be increased to Rs 56100 per month after promotion, along with a hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Travel Allowances (TA), as per the 7th Pay Commission.

What is MACPS?

MACPS scheme was brought under the 7th Pay Commission. This scheme states that there will be no annual appraisal or increment of those central government employees, whose performance has not been good.

Earlier, there was an Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme. After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, ACP has been changed to the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS).

Notably, Class III and Class IV employees were unhappy with the arrival of MACPS scheme under the 7th Pay Commission, because if this promotion system was implemented, promotion of those employees was stopped whose performance was not up to the mark.

