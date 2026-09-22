Air India Express cancels Delhi-Patna flights from September 24-30: Here's why

New Delhi:

Air India Express flights IX1346 and IX1348 operating on the Delhi-Patna-Delhi route have been cancelled from September 24 to 30 due to operational reasons, the airline said. The airline informed Patna Airport authorities about the cancellations, which cover all scheduled services on the Delhi-Patna-Delhi route during the specified period.

Airline provides no specific operational reason

No further details regarding the nature of the operational issue were immediately available. The airline's communication to the airport authorities did not specify the particular reason for the cancellation beyond citing operational requirements.

The development came a day after the airline informed authorities on Monday about the cancellation of flight IX1348, operating on the Patna-Delhi route, on September 21 and 22, also citing operational reasons.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Patna at 7:15 am on both September 21 and 22. Patna Airport authorities confirmed that the Air India Express team had informed them about the cancellation.

Changes to Air India Express operations on Delhi-Patna route

The latest cancellations will affect passengers scheduled to travel on the concerned flights between September 24 and 30. Passengers who have booked tickets on the affected services are advised to check their flight status before travelling.

Details about alternative travel arrangements, rescheduling or refunds were not provided in the information shared by the airport authorities.

Passengers with bookings on the affected flights have been advised to contact Air India Express for information about their reservations and any available alternatives.

The cancellation comes amid changes to the airline's flight operations on the Delhi-Patna route. Flight schedules can be altered due to operational requirements, and passengers are advised to verify their travel status before proceeding to the airport.

Patna Airport authorities and the airline are expected to provide further information regarding the affected services and passenger arrangements, if available. Further updates regarding the flight operations and passenger arrangements are awaited.

Air India Express flight turns back to Kochi

Earlier on September 7, an Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Cochin to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back after the crew detected a rapid drop in the oil quantity of Engine 1 during the flight. The aircraft was around 50 minutes into its journey and cruising at an altitude of 36,000 feet when the pilots noticed that the engine oil quantity was falling rapidly. The crew responded to the situation and carried out a FORDEC assessment, a structured decision-making process used by flight crews to evaluate developing situations and determine the safest course of action.

As the oil quantity in Engine 1 continued to decrease, the crew decided not to continue towards Abu Dhabi and instead initiated the return to Cochin International Airport, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read

Indian Railways to run dozens of Diwali, Chhath special trains to UP, Bihar | Check full schedule