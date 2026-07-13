This textile company shares order book, stock hits upper circuit for second consecutive session

Mumbai:

Shares of Gujarat-based integrated cotton yarn manufacturer Aastha Spintex were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday after the company announced a robust order book of approximately Rs 76.78 crore for the four-month period from July 2026 through October 2026. The stock opened gap despite benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declining in early trade amid escalating tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices. After two days of rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 616.15 points to 76,946.97 in early deals, and NSE Nifty was down by 190.50 points to 24,015. Despite this, the stock opened at Rs 128.95, with a gain of 4.92 per cent from the previous close of Rs 122.90 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 129, representing a gain of Rs 4.96 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 569.43 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 136.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 117.05.

Order Book Breakdown

Aastha Spintex has secured a total of 55 orders, accumulating a quantity of approximately 26,45,859 Kgs.

July 2026: 18 orders, 8,36,416 Kgs, Rs 24.45 crore

18 orders, 8,36,416 Kgs, Rs 24.45 crore August 2026: 15 orders, 7,20,960 Kgs, Rs 20.78 crore

15 orders, 7,20,960 Kgs, Rs 20.78 crore September 2026: 15 orders, 7,77,041 Kgs, RS 22.83 crore

15 orders, 7,77,041 Kgs, RS 22.83 crore October 2026: 7 orders, 3,11,442 Kgs, Rs 8.72 crore

To acquire Falcon Yarns

The company has announced the acquisition of Falcon Yarns to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its growth plans. After the completion of the acquisition, the company's spinning capacity will increase from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT, while spindle capacity will rise from 25,920 to 61,824, the company said in the statement.

The expansion will help the company meet rising customer demand, improve operational efficiency and strengthen its position in the cotton yarn industry.

Falcon Yarns operates a modern spinning facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 35,904 spindles and an annual production capacity of 9,757 MT.

The acquisition will strengthen Aastha Spintex's integrated manufacturing capabilities and create opportunities to improve operational efficiencies through a larger production base, the statement said. Aastha Spintex recently completed its Rs 170 crore IPO and listed on exchanges on July 6.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)