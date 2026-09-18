Speciality retail stock jumps over 15% amid rebound in benchmark indices, check full details

Shares of multi-brand retailer Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd today touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 41.64. The stock opened flat at Rs 35.99 on the BSE and surged to an intraday high of Rs 41.64, a gain of Rs 5.65 or 15.69 per cent from the previous close of Rs 35.99. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 17.99, touched on March 30, 2026. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 39.39 with a gain of Rs 3.40 or 9.45 per cent from the last closing price. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 554.03 crore.

According to data available on the BSE, 7,37,792 equity shares of the company were traded as of 3.23 pm.

In its investor presentation, the company said its business is growing steadily, as reflected in its earnings. Management stated that the company has approximately 400-500 stores. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, the company's total revenue rose about 70 per cent to Rs 190.67 crore, while net profit rose 90 per cent to Rs 6.82 crore.

The company focuses on a variety of electronic and household products, including mobile phones, accessories, tablets, laptops, televisions, air conditioners, and home appliances. The company operates multi-brand stores and exclusive brand outlets. As of June 30, 2026, it had 363 stores, including 360 owned by the company and three franchised stores.

All key earnings figures increased in fiscal year 2026. Total revenue increased 34 per cent to Rs 595.24 crore, EBITDA increased 30 per cent to Rs 28.39 crore, and net profit increased 21 per cent to Rs 16.76 crore. In fiscal year 2025, these figures were Rs 444.68 crore, Rs 21.85 crore, and Rs 13.82 crore, respectively.

The company reported a strong performance in the first quarter of FY2027. Total revenue increased 70 per cent to Rs 190.67 crore, while EBITDA increased 73 per cent to Rs 10.82 crore and net profit increased 90 per cent to Rs 6.82 crore. In the same quarter last year, total revenue was Rs 112.19 crore, EBITDA was Rs 6.27 crore, and net profit was Rs 3.58 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)