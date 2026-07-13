Kusumgar IPO allotment expected today, here's latest GMP and step-by-step guide to check status

Mumbai:

The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of engineered fabric manufacturer Kusumgar Ltd is expected to be finalised any time today, i.e. on July 13, 2206. The public issue received a whopping 128.85 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Friday. The strong subscription was driven by strong response from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 650-crore issue attracted bids for 1,47,76,17,435 shares against 1,14,68,094 shares on offer. The portion reserved for QIBs was subscribed a massive 284.10 times. The category for non-institutional investors was booked 165.46 times, and the retail investors subscribed their quota 26.47 times. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 398 to Rs 419 per share.

Kusumgar IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Kusumgar’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Kusumgar IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Kusumgar allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Kusumgar IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'Submit '.

The status of your Kusumgar IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Kusumgar IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services

Step 1: Visit the official website of registrar Bigshare Services or click this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html.

Step 2: Select 'Kusumgar IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Kusumgar IPO application will appear on the screen.

Kusumgar IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Kusumgar's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 160. Considering the upper price band of Rs 419, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 579, reflecting a grey market premium of 38.19 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)