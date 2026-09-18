Infra stock ends session in green following Rs 207 crore construction order in Chennai, details here

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL), a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 541.60 crore, ended the trading session in the green after the company informed exchanges that it has secured a commercial work order worth Rs 207.44 crore for a major residential development in Chennai. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 19.68, a gain of Rs 1.15 or 6.21 per cent higher from the previous close of Rs 18.53. The counter started the trading session at Rs 18.70 and touched the intraday high of Rs 19.83 and a low of Rs 17.72.

Receives Rs 207.45 crore order

In its latest exchange filing today, the company said it received a work order of around Rs 207.45 crore from Emerald Haven Life Spaces 3 Private Limited (EHLS3PL).

The company will perform RCC core and shell work at the "PTR Phase 2" residential project in Pallavaram, Chengalpattu, Chennai. The contract is scheduled to be completed within 30 months from site handover. The company expects site handover in November 2026.

Congress from NHAI

Recently, the company said it received a major contract worth Rs 193.85 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Under this agreement, the company will collect user fees (tolls) at the Paranur Fee Plaza on the Tambaram-Tindivanam section of NH-45 in Tamil Nadu. This toll plaza is located at kilometre 52,820, and the company has been appointed as the user fee agency for the section from kilometre 28,000 to 74,500.

In addition, the company has been tasked with caring for and maintaining toilet blocks associated with toll plazas and ensuring the availability of essential consumable items. The total value of this entire order is Rs 193,851,146,350.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is in renewable energy and road-building projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Meanwhile, the rupee pared initial gains to close unchanged at 95.89 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid a strong American currency. Positive momentum in domestic equity markets, however, supported the Indian currency, forex traders said. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,208.76 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)