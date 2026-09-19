IT stock to be in focus as company's board to consider fundraising proposal, check details

Shares of technology firm Kellton Tech Solutions will be in focus next week, as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors is scheduled to meet next week to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares and other eligible securities. The counter ended the last trading session in the green. The stock closed at Rs 13.68, with a gain of Rs 0.08 or 0.59 per cent from the close of Rs 13.60 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 722.04 crore. The stock began the trading session at Rs 13.91 and during the day touched an intraday high of Rs 14 and an intraday low of Rs 13.40.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 27.27, hit on September 18, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 13.10, touched on March 30, 2026.

Board to meet on September 23 to discuss fundraising

The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. At this meeting, the company will consider a fundraising proposal and may decide on its approval. The company will consider a plan to raise funds by issuing equity shares and/or other eligible securities. This plan may be implemented through one or more permitted methods. The terms, conditions, and other relevant details of the fundraising will be determined by the board.

"The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities," the filing reads.

Order to build loan integration platform

Earlier, the company secured a significant mandate from a leading automotive finance company to build an enterprise-grade loan integration platform. Without disclosing financial details, the company said the development highlights its presence in the financial services and lending technology space.

The platform will connect loan application initiation systems, customer management, credit verification, and loan servicing systems with external verification and financial data providers through a single, controlled layer.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)