Hero Motors IPO GMP vs NSE IPO GMP vs Jindal Supreme IPO GMP: Check subscription status and other details

Today is the last day to subscribe to the initial public offering (IPO) of auto components maker Hero Motors Ltd. The public issue was subscribed 3.36 times on the second day of the share sale yesterday i.e. on September 18, 2026. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 1,000-crore IPO received bids for 29,80,84,496 shares against 8,86,07,596 shares on offer. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 79-84 per equity share for its IPO, which got fully subscribed on the first day of bidding. According to the information shared, the company's shares are expected to debut on the bourses, NSE and BSE, on September 23, 2026.

Hero Motors IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, the unlisted shares of Hero Motors are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 84, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 89.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 6.55 per cent.

NSE IPO Subscription Status

Meanwhile, the much-awaited initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was subscribed 43 per cent on the first day of bidding. The three-day bidding window will close on September 21, 2026. According to data available, the IPO received bids for 3.83 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer.

The offering is India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. Ahead of the IPO, the exchange raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors. The price band is set at Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share.

NSE IPO GMP

NSE IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 142 today, implying a potential 7.96 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,785.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP

Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd was subscribed 31.50 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday. Jindal Supreme's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 31. Considering the upper price band of Rs 93, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 124, reflecting a grey market premium of 33.33 per cent.

SS Retail IPO GMP

The GMP of mobile retail firm SS Retail's Rs 500-crore IPO stood at Rs 137; considering the upper price band of Rs 424, the estimated listing price is Rs 561.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)