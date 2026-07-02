Aastha Spintex IPO allotment to be finalised soon, here's how to check status online on NSE, BSE

Mumbai:

The initial public offer of textile manufacturer Aastha Spintex Ltd received a decent response from investors and was subscribed 4.64 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. With this, people are now waiting for the allotment process, which is expected to be finalised by July 2, 2026. Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders. Investors can check the Aastha Spintex IPO allotment status online using their PAN. Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status.

Aastha Spintex IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Aastha Spintex ’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Aastha Spintex IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Aastha Spintex allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Aastha Spintex IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Aastha Spintex IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Aastha Spintex IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services

Step 1: Visit the official website of registrar Bigshare Services or click this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html.

Step 2: Select 'Aastha Spintex IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Aastha Spintex IPO application will appear on the screen.

Aastha Spintex IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Aastha Spintex's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 136, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 141, reflecting a grey market premium of 3.68 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)