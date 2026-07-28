Defence stock in focus after being empanelled by IAF as prime development agency for IPREK programme

New Delhi:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Limited will be on investors' radar as the company today announced that it has been formally shortlisted and empanelled by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a prime development agency for the Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit (IPREK) programme, under the Make-II (Industry Funded) category of India's Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP-2020).

The development holds significance as it comes days after the company was awarded a Make-II Prototype Sanction Order (PSO) by the Indian Navy for the development of SAVIOR-ASW, a Semi-Submersible Autonomous Vessel for Intelligence, Operations, and Reconnaissance.

Commenting on the development, Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems, said that the empanelment is one of the most defining moments in our company's history.

"The Indian Air Force's selection of Apollo Micro Systems as a Development Agency for IPREK is one of the most defining moments in our company's history. We have spent decades building the indigenous capability to win a programme like this guidance systems, electro-optical seekers, NavIC navigation, airborne certification. IPREK is the convergence of all of it into a single, sovereign capability that India is building for itself," Reddy said.

What is IPREK?

Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit (IPREK) is a bolt-on precision guidance and range extension kit that transforms existing General Purpose (GP) 500 Kg unguided bombs into long-range precision glide weapons. Weapons fitted with the IPREK can be released from over 80–100 kilometres away and achieve accuracy within 3 metres of the target.

Share price

The stock opened in the red amid a fall in benchmark indices. The stock started the trading session at Rs 392 against the previous close of Rs 392.95 on the BSE. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 392.65 and a low of Rs 377.15. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 382.20, with a fall of Rs 10.75 or 2.74 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,202.53 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 466.70, hit on July 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 162.25.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)