Defence stock trades in green as company's open offer for acquisition oversubscribed by 1.41%

Amid the spectacular rally in the stock market on Monday, shares of defence and aerospace sector company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are on the radar of investors as the company has updated investors on the open offer process for the acquisition of Premier Explosives Limited, stating that the company had initiated the acquisition process under the Share Purchase Agreement dated July 9, 2026. Under this agreement, Apollo Micro Systems had made an open offer to acquire 1,39,77,600 equity shares of the company from the public shareholders of Premier Explosives, representing 26 per cent of the company's total equity.

The open offer opened on October 12, 2026, and closed on October 26, 2026. According to the company, the open offer received 1.41 per cent more applications than the number of shares on offer, i.e., it was oversubscribed.

Share price today

The company's stock was trading 0.25 per cent, or Re 1, higher at Rs 399.85 at the time of writing, and on the NSE, the stock was trading 0.19 per cent, or Rs 0.75, higher at Rs 399.50. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,858.41 crore.

Company's quarterly results

The company recently reported its best-ever September quarter performance on a standalone basis in the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27). During this period, the company's revenue increased 97 per cent to Rs 306 crore from Rs 156 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA also rose 122 per cent to Rs 108 crore from Rs 48 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) also rose 72 per cent to Rs 48 crore, up from Rs 29 crore in the previous quarter. This means both the company's revenue and profits jumped significantly on a quarterly basis.

H1FY27 numbers also excellent

The company also delivered strong financial performance in the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1FY27). Consolidated revenue grew 78 per cent year-on-year to Rs 639 crore. EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 65 per cent to Rs 165 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) also increased 50 per cent to Rs 71 crore.

In the second quarter (Q2FY27), the company's revenue increased 72 per cent to Rs 388 crore from Rs 225 crore in the previous year. EBITDA increased 88 per cent to Rs 111 crore from Rs 59 crore. Net profit increased 54 per cent to Rs 46 crore from Rs 30 crore. This means the company's earnings and profits both grew significantly.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)