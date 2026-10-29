29 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty flat, IT stocks in action with TCS being top gainer

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat on October 29, 2026, as investors assess global monetary policy cues alongside persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 22.44 points, or 0.03 per cent, to start the session at 73,268.47, while the Nifty shed 8.20 points to open at 22,690.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,246.03 and the Nifty 50 at 22,698.85. However, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. The BSE Midcap Select Index gained 40.06 points, while the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up 21.68 points, or 0.25 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,749.80.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and Power Grid were the gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining 1.53 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Trent, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the losers, with Trent falling 3.98 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,484 stocks advancing against 1,284 stocks declining on the NSE. 94 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a mildly higher start today, opening up 87 points to 22,820 from the previous close of 22,733. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Wednesday, i.e. on October 28, with equity purchases of Rs 871.83 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also turned buyers, buying equities worth Rs 643.35 crore.

"Crude oil remains a key headwind for domestic markets, with WTI trading around $102 a barrel, keeping macroeconomic concerns in focus. Geopolitical tensions also remain elevated, with little evidence of diplomatic progress towards de-escalation, adding to uncertainty over the near-term outlook," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks fell after Alphabet earnings missed, dragging Wall Street futures lower as elevated crude prices and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty kept investors cautious. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 140.81 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 64,095 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 22.83 points or 0.10 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 124.50 or 2.07 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 34.35 points or 0.93 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)