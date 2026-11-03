Speciality retail stock to be in focus as company announces second interim dividend, quarterly results

Shares of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited will be in focus as the company has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, along with the second interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27. The stock ended the last trading session with a strong gain of 11.81 per cent or Rs 3.83 at Rs 36.27 amid a rally in the benchmark index. Sensex rallied 1,233 points to close at a more-than-seven-week high, while Nifty ended above 23,400 on Monday amid cooling crude oil prices. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 510.14 crore. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 37.78, up 16.46 per cent from the previous close of Rs 32.44 on the BSE.

The stock outperformed the sector by 11 per cent and traded in a wide range of Rs 5.47. It was highly volatile during the session, with intraday volatility of 7.79 per cent. Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving average.

Interim dividend details

The company has informed exchanges that the board has approved a second interim dividend of Re. 0.01 or 1 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the financial year 2026-27.

"...declared an 2nd interim dividend of Re. 0.01/- (1%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- to the shareholders for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders within the time prescribed under Companies Act, 2013," the filing reads.

Key financial highlights

Meanwhile, the company announced its quarterly results and reported Rs 203.72 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, a significant jump from Rs 134.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, total operational revenue stood at Rs 393.72 crore.

The company's total income stood at Rs 204.29 crore for Q2 FY27, up from Rs 134.99 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Net profit rose substantially to Rs 7.51 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 3.73 crore in the same period last year. For the half-year period, cumulative net profit reached Rs. 14.32 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)