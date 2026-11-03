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BLS Polymers shares make strong debut on the bourses, list at 65% premium over IPO price

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

BLS Polymers shares gained further, touching an intraday high of Rs 260, up 6.51 from the listing price. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 251.75, up 7.65 or 3.13 per cent from the listing price, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,560.10 crore.

BLS Polymers shares make strong debut on the bourses, list at 65% premium over IPO price
BLS Polymers shares make strong debut on the bourses, list at 65% premium over IPO price Image Source : India TV

Shares of BLS Polymers, which manufactures custom-formulated polymer compounds, made a bumper debut on the bourses today, listing at Rs 248 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a 65.33 per cent premium to the IPO price of Rs 150 per share. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 244.10, up 62.73 per cent from the issue price. The stock gained further and touched an intraday high of Rs 260, up 6.51 from the listing price. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 251.75, up 7.65 or 3.13 per cent from the listing price, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,560.10 crore.

BLS Polymers IPO received strong response 

Earlier, the initial public offer of BLS Polymers Ltd was subscribed 241.22 times on the third day of bidding on Thursday.

The quota for non-institutional investors garnered 559.20 times subscription, while the retail investor category was subscribed 128.36 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) fetched 200.25 times subscription.

The initial public offering of BLS Polymers Ltd was fully subscribed 9.60 times on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.

 

 

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