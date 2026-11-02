IT stock ends session in green amid 1.50% rally in benchmark indices, update on SpaceX International order

Amid today's market rally, IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. shares were on investors' radar and ended the session in the green. The movement in stock was closely monitored as the company has announced that SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan, has issued a formal certificate of services rendered and acceptance for October 2026 under Statement of Work (SOW) No 1. Following the acceptance, the company's US subsidiary raised an invoice of USD 10 million for the month.

Order worth Rs 150 million

In its filing, the company stated that Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has received an international order worth USD 150 million from SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan. Under this order, the company will provide AI infrastructure and data centre services worth USD 100 million, cybersecurity services worth USD 25 million and telecommunications services worth USD 25 million.

The order was awarded to the company's US arm, Blue Cloud USA, which provides services in Indonesia through its subsidiary, PT SUHANA TT. According to the company, SpaceX International has accepted the service, which was scheduled for October 2026, and issued a Certificate of Services Rendered and Acceptance on October 30.

Blue Cloud Softech Share Price

Shares of the company ended the trading session in the green at Rs 18.51, up Rs 0.05 (0.27 per cent). The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,708.62 crore.

Company shared updates on subsidiary

The company recently said in a filing that its US-based wholly-owned subsidiary Global Impx Inc. (GIX) has started work on an AI infrastructure project for IBM Cloud Inc. worth approximately Rs 147 crore.

Global Impx Inc. has been awarded the AI ​​infrastructure design, deployment, and support services contract for IBM Cloud Inc. The contract will design, deploy, configure, integrate, and test an AI infrastructure environment in New Jersey, USA. It will also provide security, monitoring, and support services for the project. This infrastructure will be used to train and run AI models.

Meanwhile, Sensex jumped 1,233.25 points to settle at 75,692.78, and Nifty gained 387.70 points to close at 23,440.80.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)