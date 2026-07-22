Defence stock in focus on securing Indian Navy order for underwater warfare prototype, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a leading technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, are in action as the company has been awarded a Make-II Prototype Sanction Order (PSO) by the Indian Navy for the development of SAVIOR-ASW, a Semi-Submersible Autonomous Vessel for Intelligence, Operations, and Reconnaissance. This marks AMSL's formal entry into the domain of autonomous maritime and underwater warfare systems.

What is the SAVIOR-ASW System?

SAVIOR-ASW is India's first indigenously developed semi-submersible autonomous vessel designed specifically for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) surveillance. It is an unmanned, self-powered maritime platform, yet capable of patrolling the ocean independently for longer periods. It operates silently beneath the sea surface, using a sophisticated hydrophone array to listen for submarines and underwater threats, and transmits intelligence continuously to Naval command centres ashore and aboard ships entirely without human presence onboard.

What is Make-II Prototype Sanction Order?

The Make-II category operates under the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) and is one of India's most progressive defence procurement pathways. Under this pathway, Indian companies develop fully funded indigenous prototypes of military systems, with a commitment from the government to procure successful prototypes at scale.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early deals on Wednesday as higher crude oil prices and selling in bank stocks hit investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 403.54 points to 77,066.06 in early trade, and the 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 114.75 points to 24,070.05.

The stock began the trading session at Rs 392.90 against the previous close of Rs 390.45 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.15 times, the scrip jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 406.25, representing a gain of Rs 15.8 or 4.04 per cent.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 400.15, with a gain of Rs 9.70 or 2.48 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,274.35 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 466.70, hit on July 3, 2026 and a 52-week low of RS 162.25.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)